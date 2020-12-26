CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a carjacking that led to a man being shot dead in Bridgeport this past week.
The boy was arrested on Monday night in the 200 block of West 73rd Street, police said. The carjacking happened earlier that same night.
He was charged with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated vehicular hijacking, but he was not charged with murder.
Shuai Guan, 33, was murdered during the course of the carajacking on Monday. It was 6:30 p.m. when carjackers approached Guan outside their Bridgeport home on Union Avenue near 30th Street.
The investigation reveals that Guan double-parked to check the mail. Several gunmen pulled up in two stolen cars, demanding his Jeep.
He gave up the keys and the Jeep then backed away.
“No, they didn’t take the car,” Guan’s wife, Hongyu Bai, told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. “They don’t know how to drive the car.”
Mad at that fact, the carjackers fired a single shot, leaving a 4-year-old without a father.
There were no reports of anyone else in custody in the carjacking as of late Saturday.
