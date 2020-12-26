CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for partly to mostly cloudy conditions Saturday night with lows in the middle 20s.
Some light rain or snow will develop late Sunday and continue into Sunday night.
Some light accumulation is possible mainly in our far northern suburbs.
Expect a relatively warm end to the weekend with 40s Sunday then turning seasonably cold on Monday before bouncing back to the 40s by Wednesday.
It will be dry most of Monday and Tuesday.
A complicated system with a variety of precipitation types will arrive late Tuesday and impact us Wednesday into Wednesday night too. It is too early to say how much snow, but early indications are it won’t be a big snowstorm here.
This will have to be watched closely, though.
