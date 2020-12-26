Miller Kopp Scores 23 As Northwestern Ekes Out Victory Over Ohio StateMiller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against BengalsThe Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.

Bears vs. Jaguars: Three Things To WatchThe Bears hope the sun keeps shining on them as they head to Florida. Here are three things to watch as the Bears take on the 1-13 Jaguars on Sunday.

Hot Streak Developing For Northwestern Wildcats Men's Basketball TeamThe Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team followed up their upset of the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans with a hard-fought win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday.

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Injured In Canada’s Exhibition WinChicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach left Canada's 1-0 exhibition victory over Russia in the third period Wednesday night at the world junior tournament after injuring his right wrist.

Bulls Get Pounded By Atlanta Hawks In Season OpenerTrae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Atlanta Hawks pounded Chicago on Wednesday night, spoiling Billy Donovan's debut as Bulls coach.