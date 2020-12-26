CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s weather will be peaceful with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 30s. Wind chills will still hover in the teens and 20s.
Sunday will be unseasonably warm in the low 40s as another disturbance brings clouds and a chance of wintry mix by evening. Light snow is possible overnight.
Temperatures will dip again into the upper 20s Monday with sunshine and breezy conditions.
Another system could bring times of rain and snow for Wednesday through New Year’s Day.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 35
Saturday night: Clouds increase. LOW: 25
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers later in the day turning to light snow overnight. HIGH: 43
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy and colder again. HIGH: 29