WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A Lombard man already charged with attempted terrorism earlier this year was facing child pornography charges this Saturday.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced that Christian Frazee, 25, appeared in bond court on Thursday, where Judge Kavita Athanikar set his bond at $250,000 on the latest charges of 10 counts of possession of child pornography – a Class 2 Felony.

Back on June 1 at 12:27 a.m., a Lombard police officer saw a man dressed all in black wearing a hood, a face covering, and latex gloves walking near the Lombard Village Hall and toward the Village of Lombard Municipal Campus with a baseball bat hanging from his bag, prosecutors said.

The man, identified as Frazee, was walking toward police squad cars and employee vehicles with a lighter in his left hand and a Molotov cocktail in his right, prosecutors said. He also had a butane torch lighter and several other lighters in his possession, prosecutors said.

In that incident, Frazee was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of an incendiary device and attempt terrorism – both Class 1 Felonies, prosecutors said.

He was released on bond in that incident, but during the investigation into it, investigators found hundreds of child pornography images and videos on his phone, prosecutors said.

“As I have said many times in the past, every image of child pornography represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography and anyone allegedly in possession of child pornography will quickly find themselves facing serious charges,” Berlin said in a news release. “I would like to thank the Lombard Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas for his efforts in securing strong charges against Mr. Frazee.”

Frazee is due back in court on the latest charges on Jan. 7 before DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay.

Also From CBS Chicago: