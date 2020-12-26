DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A lively and energetic event kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa.

Malcolm X College hosted a cultural celebration, which was streamed on Facebook.

The event featured African dancers, drummers, musical performances, and spoken word.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration with each day focusing on a particular principle. Each day a candle is lit, representing the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, collective economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

On Saturday, participants celebrated the principal of unity, or umoja.

