CHICAGO (CBS) — A lively and energetic event kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa.
Malcolm X College hosted a cultural celebration, which was streamed on Facebook.
The event featured African dancers, drummers, musical performances, and spoken word.
Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration with each day focusing on a particular principle. Each day a candle is lit, representing the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, collective economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
On Saturday, participants celebrated the principal of unity, or umoja.
Also From CBS Chicago: