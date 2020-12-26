CHICAGO (CBS) — A robber was shot dead by a store employee who had a concealed handgun permit in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday evening.
At 6:50 p.m., the suspected robber walked into the business in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue and took out a gun, demanding property, police said.
A 29-year-old store employee, who had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and concealed carry license, took out his own gun and shot the man who was robbing the store, police said.
The robber was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, and under police guard, police said. The robber was later pronounced dead.
Two guns were recovered – one from the robber and the other from the man who shot him, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Saturday.
