By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Loved ones on Sunday remembered a Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19. They gathered in Hillside in the afternoon at a visitation for paramedic Robert Truevillian.

A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood.

He died after battling the virus for a month.

Truevillian is the third active duty CFD member to die of complications of COVID-19.

He was  known for his calm and organizational skills.

His funeral is set for Monday.

Truevillian was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.

