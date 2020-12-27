CHICAGO (CBS) — Loved ones on Sunday remembered a Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19. They gathered in Hillside in the afternoon at a visitation for paramedic Robert Truevillian.
A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood.
He died after battling the virus for a month.
Truevillian is the third active duty CFD member to die of complications of COVID-19.
He was known for his calm and organizational skills.
His funeral is set for Monday.
Truevillian was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.