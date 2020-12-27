CHICAGO (CBS) — Some light rain or snow will come for most in this Chicago area by midnight Sunday with some lingering light snow in northern Indiana. This will be just a dusting at most.
Monday will bring colder but dry air with wind chills in the teens most of the day.
There will be a couple more shots at snow this week. Some snow Tuesday night will change mostly to rain Wednesday, but Wednesday could end with some snow in the evening. Another system will come Friday, starting as a mix and could end with some snow.
Forecast:
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Light rain & snow mix early but little or no accumulation. Lows in middle to upper 20s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy & colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
Extended: Snow Tuesday night changing to mainly rain Wednesday but possibly ending as some light snow Wednesday night. Sprinkles or flurries on Thursday. A mix of rain and snow on Friday. Total accumulations this week could be around one to three inches but still no consensus from the models, so the numbers could change.