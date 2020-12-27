CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers later in the day turning to a wintry mix with light snow overnight. Highs will be in the low 40s. Expect little or no accumulation except along the Wisconsin state line where up to an inch is possible in some places.
Monday will turn colder again with partly sunny skies.
Tuesday night to Friday a large storm system will affect the area as it vacillates between snow, rain and freezing rain. It is too early to discern an exact track, so the system will be watched for the potential of several shots of accumulating snow.
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could arrive either soggy or snowy.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of an afternoon rain shower turning to light snow tonight. HIGH: 43
Monday: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 29
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with snow developing at night. HIGH: 34