By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, IDPH, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 104 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 937,909, including 15,969 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24-hour periods, laboratories have reported 46,226 tests to the state for a total of 12,985,612.

As of Saturday night, 4,083 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 905 were in intensive care and 497 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 6.8%.

