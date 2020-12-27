CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 104 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 937,909, including 15,969 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour periods, laboratories have reported 46,226 tests to the state for a total of 12,985,612.
As of Saturday night, 4,083 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 905 were in intensive care and 497 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 6.8%.