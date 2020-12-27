CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,844 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 35 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 493,841 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 7,496, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 347 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,600,211 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, up from 2,595,969 on Saturday. A total of 5,536,056 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.