CHICAGO (CBS) — A barrage of bullets in downtown Chicago overnight Sunday sent one person to the hospital. A 32-year-old man was walking near State and Erie just before 4 a.m. when someone walked up and fired numerous shots, hitting him in the leg.
The gunman got away in an SUV.
Police found several dozen shell casings at the scene.
Some of the bullets hit a nearby 7-Eleven, so that store had to be boarded up.
The victim was taken to Northwestern University Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.