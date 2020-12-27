Bears Close In On NFC Playoffs After Beating Jaguars 41-17The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business against Chicago on Sunday, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Bulls Drop Second Straight, Fall To Indiana Pacers For 10th Straight TimeThe Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Dosunmu Scores 30 To Lead No. 18 Illinois Past IndianaAyo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana on Saturday.

Miller Kopp Scores 23 As Northwestern Ekes Out Victory Over Ohio StateMiller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against BengalsThe Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.

Bears vs. Jaguars: Three Things To WatchThe Bears hope the sun keeps shining on them as they head to Florida. Here are three things to watch as the Bears take on the 1-13 Jaguars on Sunday.