Reports Say Cubs Are Close To Trading Yu Darvish To San Diego PadresCubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appears to be on the verge of a blockbuster trade.

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Out 4 To 5 Months After Breaking Wrist In Exhibition Game In CanadaBlackhawks forward Kirby Dach will be out four to five months after having surgery for an injury he suffered during an exhibition game in Canada last week.

Bulls Remain Winless After Just Falling Short To Golden State WarriorsGolden State scored a victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season on Sunday.

Bears Close In On NFC Playoffs After Beating Jaguars 41-17The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business against Chicago on Sunday, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Bulls Drop Second Straight, Fall To Indiana Pacers For 10th Straight TimeThe Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Dosunmu Scores 30 To Lead No. 18 Illinois Past IndianaAyo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana on Saturday.