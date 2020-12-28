CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of a new construction building collapsed in the western suburbs.
Two workers were critically injured. Emergency crews were at Cass Avenue and Quincy Street in Westmont. A witness told CBS 2 he heard a loud crash and then saw a huge dust cloud.
Traffic in the area is blocked off. OSHA is investigating.
New Construction Partial Collapse on West Quincy – Details here: https://t.co/ErLyAq6fdk
— Village of Westmont (@westmontilgov) December 28, 2020
