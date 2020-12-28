DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Construction Accident, injuries, Westmont

CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of a new construction building collapsed in the western suburbs.

Two workers were critically injured. Emergency crews were at Cass Avenue and Quincy Street in Westmont. A witness told CBS 2 he heard a loud crash and then saw a huge dust cloud.

Traffic in the area is blocked off. OSHA is investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago: