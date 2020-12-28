DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with seven assists and Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State 86-55 on Monday night.

Tate Hall had 16 points for Loyola of Chicago (6-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Marquise Kennedy added 11 points and six rebounds.

Josiah Strong tied a career high with 21 points for the Redbirds (3-5, 0-2). DJ Horne added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Ramblers defeated Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday.

