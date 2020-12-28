CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach will be out four to five months after having surgery for an injury he suffered during an exhibition game in Canada last week.
Dach left Canada’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Russia in the third period this past Wednesday night at the world junior tournament after injuring his right wrist.
Dach was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone. After the hit, the captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area.
Dach has since had surgery to repair the right-wrist fracture.
The third overall pick last year, Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games last season for Chicago.
