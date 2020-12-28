CHICAGO (CBS) — A third person has been charged with murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking earlier this month in Morgan Park.

Devin Barron, 20, is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor drug possession charges, and is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

Police said officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barron on Saturday in south suburban Lansing, after he was identified as one of the four people involved in the carjacking attempt that cost Williams his life.

Two others also have been charged in Williams’ death. On Dec. 18, Dwain Johnson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in Williams’ death. He is being held without bond.

On Dec. 17, a 15-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and armed robbery for his role in the killing. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Police said Johnson was arrested on Dec. 16 in south suburban Oak Forest, after he was identified as one of the four people who tried to steal Williams’ car at gunpoint on Dec. 3. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan have said the four were a crew responsible for a string of carjackings on the South Side and south suburbs.

Police have said, around 2 p.m. on Dec 3, Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him.

The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Last week, police released surveillance video showing Williams’ attackers storming out of another car as Williams walks up to his own. An exchange of gunfire follows.

Three of the suspects are shown on the video, while the fourth was behind the wheel of the other stolen car, police said.

Two of the suspects seen in the video were wearing black pants, black hooded jackets and white gym shoes, and the third was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants, and also white gym shoes.

Police said the stolen car in which the suspects pulled up, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Tinley Park.

Deenihan said evidence from that car helped police obtain arrest warrants for Johnson and the 15-year-old. Detectives are still searching for two other suspects.

Police also have recovered a gun in the case and are conducting forensic tests to determine if it’s the murder weapon.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or to make an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

