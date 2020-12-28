CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while driving in the South Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon and went on to crash into another vehicle – leaving two more people injured.
At 2:51 p.m., the 20-year-old man was driving in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when a maroon Kia pulled up next to him and the rear passenger in the Kia shot him in the abdomen, police said.
The man kept driving and later hit a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling in traffic, police said.
Two women in the Dodge Ram were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to the same hospital and was also in good condition.
Late Monday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Northwest Indiana Woman Fears Items She Mailed To Her Son In Georgia For Christmas May Be Gone For Good — And She’s Not Alone
- Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Expected In Court Monday
- Anjanette Young, Who Was Handcuffed Naked During Wrong Police Raid, Agrees To Meet With Mayor Lori Lightfoot