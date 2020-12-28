CHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial service is underway for a Chicago Firefighter who died of COVID-19.
Loved ones on Sunday remembered paramedic Robert Truevillian.
A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood.
He died after battling the virus for a month.
Truevillian is the third active duty CFD member to die of complications of COVID-19. Truevillian was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.
He was known for his calm and organizational skills.
