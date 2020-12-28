DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Robert Truevillian

CHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial service is underway for a Chicago Firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Loved ones on Sunday remembered paramedic Robert Truevillian. 

A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood.

He died after battling the virus for a month.

Truevillian is the third active duty CFD member to die of complications of COVID-19. Truevillian was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.

He was known for his calm and organizational skills.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff