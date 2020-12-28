CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon from the scene of a gas leak on Goose Island.
The gas leak was reported at 1333 N. Hickory Ave., the Fire Department said.
Serious Materials is currently located at the address. Previously, the building was a factory for Republic Windows and Doors, where in 2008, about 200 employees captured national attention by staging a sit-in on the day the factory closed – after only three days’ notice.
One person was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in a condition that was not life-threatening, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department could not immediately confirm that 80 others were also evacuated.
