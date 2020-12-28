CHICAGO (CBS) — Letting former first-round picks and 2016 World Series champions Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. go to free agency was step one in the Cubs’ rebuild.
Now, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appears to be on the verge of a blockbuster trade.
Pitcher Yu Darvish, and possibly more players, are reportedly close to being sent to the San Diego Padres.
The Padres just acquired American League Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night, but their top two prospects were not part of that deal.
Darvish, 34, is coming off his best season with the Cubs and was a Cy Young runner up. The Padres have one of the top farm teams in baseball.
