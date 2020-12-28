CHICAGO (CBS)– A total of 21 people were shot, seven of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago, including a robber who was shot and killed while trying to hold up a cellphone store.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 4 a.m. Monday on the Lower West Side. Police said a 57-year-old man was driving south on the 2300 block of South Wood Street when someone in a gold-colored SUV shot him in the back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a young man was standing in the 5500 block of South Archer Avenue in Garfield Ridge, when someone shot him multiple times.

The victim, who appeared to be between 17 and 20 years old, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, two men were standing on the sidewalk and a woman was sitting in a parked car on the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone started shooting.

A 24-year-old woman was shot several times in the body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and neck and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Another 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, a man was found shot to death in an alley in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. A witness told police the victim was talking to someone in a car when shots were fired. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Saturday night, a robber was shot dead by a cellphone store employee who had a concealed handgun permit in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A 29-year-old store employee, who had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and concealed carry license, took out his own gun and shot the man who was robbing the store, police said. The robber was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At about 9:20 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert on the 3300 block of West 52nd Street in the Gage Park neighborhood found a 20-year-old man who had been shot several times in the chest and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified man was found lying on responsive on the street in the 900 block of East 82nd Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said he had suffered gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 12 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot in West Englewood on Sunday afternoon.

Police also are searching for two men after shots were fired at officers near Washington Park Sunday night. Officers saw two men sitting in a dark colored SUV. As the officers approached the vehicle, the man sitting in the passenger seat started shooting before the driver took off.

In addition to this weekend’s violence in Chicago, a man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Don Carter Lanes in the 4000 block of East State Street. Duke Webb, a 37-year-old Florida resident and active military member, is facing three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

