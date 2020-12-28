CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunshot victim turned up at a Popeye’s in Albany Park Monday night.
Police and paramedics were called to the restaurant on Lawrence Avenue near Kimball Avenue, and also near the Brown Line Chicago Transit Authority train terminal, around 8:30 p.m.
The young woman was found shot in the leg and bleeding.
Investigators believe she was shot at another location.
