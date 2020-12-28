DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunshot victim turned up at a Popeye’s in Albany Park Monday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the restaurant on Lawrence Avenue near Kimball Avenue, and also near the Brown Line Chicago Transit Authority train terminal, around 8:30 p.m.

The young woman was found shot in the leg and bleeding.

Investigators believe she was shot at another location.

