By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Illinois Jobs, Working For Chicago, Working For Chicago Stories

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by finding hiring opportunities during this job crisis.

Allied Universal, which offers security services, is hiring more than 60 people in the Chicago area.

The company is holding open house events every Wednesday and Thursday in January.

Those in-person interviews will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the company office in Tinley Park. You can also apply and interview online.

