DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:American Airlines, Boeing 737 Max

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Boeing 737 Max planes are about to fly in the U.S. again.

American Airlines will use the jet on a round-trip route between Miami and New York. The airline will re-book customers who do not feel comfortable about the plane.

The 737 Max had been grounded since march 2019 after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

The FAA approved changes Chicago-Based Boeing made to the jet last month.

A Brazilian airline became the first carrier earlier this month to start flying the 737 Max again.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff