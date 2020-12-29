CHCIAGO (CBS)– Boeing 737 Max planes are about to fly in the U.S. again.
American Airlines will use the jet on a round-trip route between Miami and New York. The airline will re-book customers who do not feel comfortable about the plane.
The 737 Max had been grounded since march 2019 after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.
The FAA approved changes Chicago-Based Boeing made to the jet last month.
A Brazilian airline became the first carrier earlier this month to start flying the 737 Max again.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Northwest Indiana Woman Fears Items She Mailed To Her Son In Georgia For Christmas May Be Gone For Good — And She’s Not Alone
- Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Expected In Court Monday
- Anjanette Young, Who Was Handcuffed Naked During Wrong Police Raid, Agrees To Meet With Mayor Lori Lightfoot