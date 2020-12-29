CHICAGO (CBS) — Some flights at O’Hare International Airport were delayed by over an hour Tuesday evening as a snowstorm pounded the Chicago area.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Traffic Management Program was in effect at O’Hare Tuesday evening due to snow and ice.
This was causing some arriving flights to be delayed by an average of 1 hour and 18 minutes.
The Chicago Department of Aviation reported the average delay for arriving flights at O’Hare Tuesday evening was 18 minutes.
While no Traffic Management Program was in effect at Midway, arriving flights there were delayed by an average of 65 minutes.
The Chicago area was hit with a fast-moving snowstorm early Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the city with up to 6 inches expected, while a Winter Storm Warning was issued to the north and northwest with 6 to 10 inches expected.
