CHICAGO (CBS)– A wintry system will bring snow and ice this evening and overnight before warming to rain on Wednesday.
Winter Storm Warnings are in place for DeKalb and McHenry counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for remaining counties except Newton and Jasper counties.
Tuesday’s high temperature will be near 35 degrees. The snow is expected after 5 p.m.
Accumulation is likely, between 2 to 4 inches across the city. Snow totals may surpass 6 to 10 inches in areas closer to the Wisconsin boarder.
Overnight into Wednesday, snow will change to freezing rain or sleet. Some minor ice accumulation is possible.
Temperatures will climb to the 40s on Wednesday and rain is expected in the morning.
Another wintry system is possible New Year’s Day with a mix of freezing rain and rain.