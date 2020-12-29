PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — The first major snowfall of this winter season left enough for people to have to dig out Tuesday night, particularly in the north and northwest suburbs.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the snow made for a slow drive home when it started falling Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday night, there was plenty of it covering cars – and in Park Ridge, there was enough to shovel.

“We assumed that we weren’t going to get snow this year because it’s already December 29th and we’re like, you know, we’re going to make it through,” said Steve Petrides. “But it’s Chicago, and I should have been more prepared.”

Petrides, of Park Ridge, fired up the snowblower Tuesday night. It was moving for a while, but he discovered his blower wasn’t quite ready for winter just yet.

“It’s starting. It’s just not kicking out all of the snow right now,” he said. “So I don’t know if it’s just because it’s kind of wet, or if we’re going to need a little bit more fine-tuning.”

So like many, Petrides was forced to haul out the old shovel and put in some shoulder work.

And you needed patience to get around Tuesday night. In DuPage County, the streets in Lombard quickly turned slick.

“It ain’t too easy to drive through, but it’s not my first rodeo,” said Tyler Canty.

Over in McHenry County, police were out rerouting traffic after several spinouts were reported. There were also plenty of drivers who ended up in ditches near Crystal Lake.

Back in Park Ridge as Petrides manually cleared the way, he said, “Hopefully, we don’t get any more snow.”

Terry had to bring him back to reality quickly on that one.

“Let me be clear – Mary Kay has already said we’ve got another packed punch coming on the First,” he said.

“You better tell Mary Kay to change that forecast, because I’m not going to like it,” Petrides said.

Unfortunately, meteorologists do not have such powers. And meanwhile, the snow was still falling at 10 p.m. in Park Ridge.

The snow was set to change over to rain Wednesday morning, making for a potentially treacherous commute.

