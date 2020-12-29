SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) — Icy roadways prevented semi-trailer trucks from making their trips along Interstate 80 south of Chicago Tuesday evening.
Illinois State Police were called to I-80 westbound near Route 394 for icy roadways trapping the trucks.
State police were able to clear the area, but all lanes of the I-80 westbound ramp to Route 394 southbound were closed Tuesday evening.
The Illinois Department of Transportation was called to the scene.
The Chicago area was hit with a fast-moving snowstorm Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the city with up to 6 inches expected, while a Winter Storm Warning was issued to the north and northwest with 6 to 10 inches expected.
