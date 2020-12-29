CHICAGO (CBS) — After a drop likely connected to the holiday weekend, the state saw a jump in the number of COVID cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 106 additional deaths.
On Monday, Illinois marked a grim milestone, surpassing 16,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. IDPH reported on Monday 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.
The state’s health department reported a total of 948,006 COVID-19 cases, including 16,179 deaths. As of Monday night, 4,313 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital suffering from the coronavirus. Of that number, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
