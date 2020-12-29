CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead Tuesday evening inside a restaurant in the South Austin neighborhood.
At 6:41 p.m., the 30-year-old man was inside an unspecified restaurant in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue when another man came up, took out a gun, and shot him, police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
Area Four detectives were investigating Tuesday evening.
The scene of this shooting was only about two blocks from the site where a 25-year-old woman was shot and wounded just over an hour earlier. That incident happened in an alley behind the 700 block of North Central Avenue.
