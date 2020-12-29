DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Building Fire, Fire, Rolling Meadows

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured in an apartment building fire in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows early Tuesday morning.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the building at 2412 Algonquin Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a second floor apartment and spread to other units.

One resident was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and chest pain. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

