CHICAGO (CBS) — The winter storm that moved into the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon was the largest so far of the season – and brought 2 inches of snow in a period of an hour to some southwest suburban areas.
A Winter Storm Warning has kicked in and will be in place until 9 a.m. Wednesday for far northern and northwest Cook County and for all of Lake, McHenry, Kane, and DeKalb counties.
For the rest of the CBS 2 viewing area – with the exception of Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana – a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same timeframe.
Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could see 6 to 10 inches of snow. Elsewhere, 1 to 6 inches are expected.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported that as of 4:40 p.m., intense snow bands in eastern Iowa were so severe that they were creating thundersnow.
Some bands of snow were pounding the area Tuesday afternoon. In southwest suburban Morris, 2 inches of snow were reported in under an hour in an official storm report.
In the Will County community of Manhattan, Illinois, saw 2.3 inches. The National Weather Service in Romeoville saw 0.7.
By just after 5 p.m., the accumulation totaled 3.5 inches in Morris and 3.8 inches in Carbon Hill.
