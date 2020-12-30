CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults and two children were rushed to the hospital from a fire in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 – which sends five ambulances – for the fire at 6828 S. Perry Ave., near the cusp of Englewood and Greater Grand Crossing.
Two adults were taken in fair-to-serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while two children were taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, the Fire Department said.
Animal Care and Control was also called to the scene for three pets that died, the Fire Department said.
Further details were not immediately released.
