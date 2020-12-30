Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Philip Rivers, AJ Dillon Could Help You Win It AllOn the off chance that your fantasy football championship is in Week 17, here's one last round of possible waiver wire pickups.

Bulls Win For First Time This Season As They Top Washington WizardsZach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season over the winless Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

No. 16 Northwestern Falls To No. 10 Iowa In Big Ten GameJordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 16 Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Chicago Red Stars Acquire Mallory Pugh, Sarah Killion Woldmoe From Sky Blue FCThe Chicago Red Stars have pulled off a big trade with New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC.

Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini Going To Padres, And Now Cubs Are Reportedly Shopping Willson ContrerasThe Cubs are dealing Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres – but the yard sale isn’t over.

Jonathan Toews Will Not Join Blackhawks At Training Camp Due To Medical IssuesBlackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be at training camp with the team due to medical issues, the team announced Tuesday.