CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps things quiet now through the very end of 2020.
The low for Wednesday night is 20. On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy for a high of 25, and on New Year’s Eve night, it will turn cloudy with a low of 25.
A storm near the Gulf states is expected to bring us a wintry mix the morning of New Year’s Day, probably arriving after sunrise areas south of I-80, then working northward through the day.
This storm will drag plentiful moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area.
Due to the current storm track, it looks like we will receive a wintry mix due to the push of milder air from the south. And by the time it arrives, temperatures will be above freezing.
This will create a wintry mix of snow showers, freezing rain, and eventually all rain.
The high for New Year’s Day is 35.
