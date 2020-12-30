DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps things quiet now through the very end of 2020.

The low for Wednesday night is 20. On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy for a high of 25, and on New Year’s Eve night, it will turn cloudy with a low of 25.

A storm near the Gulf states is expected to bring us a wintry mix the morning of New Year’s Day, probably arriving after sunrise areas south of I-80, then working northward through the day.

Friday 7 a.m.: 12.30.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

This storm will drag plentiful moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area.

Due to the current storm track, it looks like we will receive a wintry mix due to the push of milder air from the south. And by the time it arrives, temperatures will be above freezing.

7 p.m. Friday: 12.30.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

This will create a wintry mix of snow showers, freezing rain, and eventually all rain.

7 Day Forecast: 12.30.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for New Year’s Day is 35.

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist