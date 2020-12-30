Bulls Win For First Time This Season As They Top Washington WizardsZach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season over the winless Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

No. 16 Northwestern Falls To No. 10 Iowa In Big Ten GameJordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 16 Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Chicago Red Stars Acquire Mallory Pugh, Sarah Killion Woldmoe From Sky Blue FCThe Chicago Red Stars have pulled off a big trade with New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC.

Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini Going To Padres, And Now Cubs Are Reportedly Shopping Willson ContrerasThe Cubs are dealing Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres – but the yard sale isn’t over.

Jonathan Toews Will Not Join Blackhawks At Training Camp Due To Medical IssuesBlackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be at training camp with the team due to medical issues, the team announced Tuesday.

22 Points For Cameron Krutwig As Loyola Beats Illinois State For Second Time In As Many DaysCameron Krutwig had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with seven assists and Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State on Monday night.