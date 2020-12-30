DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Snow, Snowfall Totals, Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-area residents are waking up to snow and sleet Wednesday morning after a winter storm overnight. 

Here are the snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Carol Stream 4.5 inches

Bloomingdale 3.7 inches

Buffalo Grove 3.6 inches

Downers Grove 2.8 inches

Elk Grove Village 2.6 inches

Elmhurst 2.9 inches

Hammond, IN 2.3 inches

Highland Park 3 inches

Midway Airport 3.2 inches

O’Hare Airport 2.6 inches

Lincolnwood 2.7 inches

Logan Square (Chicago) 2 inches

Lombard 3.5 inches

Naperville 3.6 inches

Park Ridge 2.6 inches

Schaumburg 3.2 inches

