CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-area residents are waking up to snow and sleet Wednesday morning after a winter storm overnight.
Here are the snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Carol Stream 4.5 inches
Bloomingdale 3.7 inches
Buffalo Grove 3.6 inches
Though we didn't see the high-end amounts in McHenry and De Kalb, across Chicago, the 2" to 4" totals verified pretty well. pic.twitter.com/OoYCVzLuxA
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) December 30, 2020
Downers Grove 2.8 inches
Elk Grove Village 2.6 inches
Elmhurst 2.9 inches
Hammond, IN 2.3 inches
Highland Park 3 inches
Midway Airport 3.2 inches
O’Hare Airport 2.6 inches
Lincolnwood 2.7 inches
Logan Square (Chicago) 2 inches
Lombard 3.5 inches
Naperville 3.6 inches
Park Ridge 2.6 inches
Schaumburg 3.2 inches
