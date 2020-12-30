CHICAGO (CBS)– After a snowy night, roads are icy and causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning.
On the Eisenhower Expressway, a driver lost control and crashed into a median right near the Jane Byrne Interchange. An ambulance was able to reach the driver.
We’re in the Mobile Weather Lab this morning checking out the road conditions for you.
We’ve noticed slick spots on the bridges and ramps and seen salt trucks and snow plows out and about. Join us for updates @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Hmu9AKVAwQ
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) December 30, 2020
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe was live in the Mobile Weather Lab driving through snowy areas like Bloomingdale on U.S. 20.
Odigwe said the rain is melting the snow, but drivers should be cautious of slick spots. She reported seeing snow plows that are out working to clear roads for overnight and morning commuters.
As Odigwe reached suburban Carol Stream, she said salt trucks are continuing to work on areas with snow coverage.
Maria Castaneda with the Illinois Department of Transportation told CBS 2 expressway are pretty clear and rising temperatures are helping decrease ice. She said drivers should take it slow on ramps and bridges that remain icy into the morning.
Castaneda said drivers should increase their distance from other cars and allow for extra time on the roads.
Also From CBS Chicago: