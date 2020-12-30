CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office on Wednesday released several staff emails and other documents related to the city’s response to the botched police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her home, dating back from when CBS 2 first began reporting on her case in November 2019.

“Mayor Lightfoot has been and remains committed to full transparency surrounding the police raid on Anjanette Young’s home and all subsequent actions and activity, as well as identifying all other victims and righting wrongs,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement. “The raid at Ms. Young’s home took place on February 21, 2019 – three months prior to Mayor Lightfoot taking office. Nonetheless, the Mayor has made clear that there must be full accountability for the actions of all involved in the incident as well as the City’s response.”

Stunning body camera video of the raid was first brought to light by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini earlier this month. It shows Young standing handcuffed, naked, after police broke down her door and pointed guns at her.

The documents confirm Mayor Lightfoot’s initial response to our story was misleading to both CBS 2 and the public. She claimed she had just only just heard about the wrong raid at Young’s home after the story aired on Monday, Dec.14.

But an email with a senior staff member dated Nov. 11, 2019, shows Mayor Lightfoot not only knew about the Young raid, but she even requested a follow-up conversation. She wrote: “I have a lot of questions about this one. Can we do a quick call about it?”

The documents reveal the city and Chicago Police sought at every turn to block the release of body cam video for more than a year. One email notes the city was set to release the video in November 2019, after our original story about the raid.

But the Civilian Office of Police Accountability opened an investigation as a result of our story, which was then used to deny the video.

The CPD’s Legal Department wrote on Nov. 18, 2019: “The numerous body camera worn videos associated with the request are already redacted, according to Sergeant Edwards. However, given COPA’s response, we would like to confer with you before a final decision is made.”

A day after apologizing to Young for the raid, Lightfoot admitted on Thursday, Dec. 17 that she was wrong when she said one day earlier she was first informed of Young’s case only that week, even though the raid itself happened in February 2019, and CBS 2 first began reporting on her case in November 2019.

Although the mayor maintained she didn’t see video of the raid until the week our story aired, Lightfoot said her staff has since informed her that Young’s case and other wrong raids were brought to her attention in November of 2019. However, she said she doesn’t have any recollection of that.

“What I now know, having looked at some emails, is my team knew that this was an issue of great concern for me, issues meaning about the search warrants. They knew that I had tasked our chief risk officer to look into this and to work on reforming the policy, so this was lifted up to me as yet another example,” she said Dec. 17. “Again, I don’t have any specific recollection of it. It was in November when I was probably focused on budget issues and getting our budget passed through City Council, but it was flagged for me.”

Lightfoot also admitted she was wrong on Wednesday, Dec. 16 when she claimed Young never filed a FOIA request for the video of the raid, and angrily chastised Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt, who asked her why Young’s request had been denied, calling his reporting “reckless and irresponsible.”

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Lightfoot admitted she was wrong about Young filing a FOIA request, and apologized to Pratt for her criticism.

“I can never let my frustrations and my emotions get the better of me, and I think I did yesterday,” she said.

The mayor said on Dec. 17 that she has ordered a review of Young’s FOIA request to determine why it was denied, and is ordering changes to city policies so that victims like Young don’t have to file such a request for video of themselves.

