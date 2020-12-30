CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot in a suspected road rage incident near O’Hare International Airport late Wednesday.
The girl was traveling north in the 6200 block of North Mannheim Road in a vehicle when someone fired into the car, police said. Mannheim Road is primarily a suburban road, but runs through the city on airport property in that particular area.
The girl was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition.
As of Wednesday evening, no one was in custody and Area Five detectives were investigating.
