By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) —  The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois is on the rise again with 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of  COVID-19 cases.

The state’s health department also reported 178 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Right now, there are a total of 955,380 COVID cases, including 16,357 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 4,244 people in Illinois were reportedhospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 people with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 8.9%.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 106 additional deaths.

