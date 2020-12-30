CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead Wednesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 9:29 p.m. in the 6600 block of South State Street, near the split between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the Chicago Skyway.
The 28-year-old man got into a quarrel with four other men who had gotten out of a silver sport-utility vehicle, police said.
One of the men took out a gun and shot the victim in the face, chest, back, and leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Late Wednesday, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.
