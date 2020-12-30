CHICAGO (CBS)– A murder suspect was arrested in East Chicago weeks after he escaped from custody by jumping out a car window at a Gary, Indiana McDonald’s.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Leon Taylor in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard at approximately 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the arrest came after a “brief foot chase.”
“Our officers were able to utilize a wide range of resources including surveillance technology in the search for Taylor,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a written statement.
Video released by police on Dec. 15 showed 22-year-old Leon Taylor escaping from custody at the McDonald’s drive-thru on Dec. 14. He is seen popping open the door of a transport vehicle while it is parked at the drive-through window, and he then takes off running handcuffed.
Published reports said he asked the driver to open the widow so he could spit. Despite officials saying he had a belly chain restraint, handcuffs and a leg brace on, Taylor vanished from law enforcement’s sight.
Taylor has a history of violent crime. Court records showed more than a half dozen charges of armed robbery since 2018, including a previous accusation of trying to escape, with prosecutors saying he removed his monitoring bracelet.
