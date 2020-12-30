DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Brookfield Zoo, Snowstorm, Winter Storm

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — You may or may not have enjoyed the snow that pounded the Chicago area on Tuesday, but some animals at Brookfield Zoo most assuredly did.

The zoo on Tuesday shared photos of some of its animals reveling in the snow. Among them was Hudson, a 14-year-old polar bear, who couldn’t resist rolling around in the freshly-fallen snow.

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Hudson The Polar Bear

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

A 9-month-old Amur leopard named Sasha and his mother, Lisa, were also found playing in the snow in their outdoor habitat.

Brookfield Zoo: Sasha The Amur Leopard

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo: Sasha And Lisa The Amur Leopards

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Titus, a 4-year-old African lion, just stood by and took it all in.

Brookfield Zoo: Titus The African Lion

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo will be closed throughout the months of January and February due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff