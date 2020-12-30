BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — You may or may not have enjoyed the snow that pounded the Chicago area on Tuesday, but some animals at Brookfield Zoo most assuredly did.
The zoo on Tuesday shared photos of some of its animals reveling in the snow. Among them was Hudson, a 14-year-old polar bear, who couldn’t resist rolling around in the freshly-fallen snow.
A 9-month-old Amur leopard named Sasha and his mother, Lisa, were also found playing in the snow in their outdoor habitat.
Titus, a 4-year-old African lion, just stood by and took it all in.
Brookfield Zoo will be closed throughout the months of January and February due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
