By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday night was investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby at a Near West Side apartment complex.

Police said they were called at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment in the 1000 block of West 14th Place, just west of Morgan Street, and after the baby was unresponsive.

Family member had said they put the infant to sleep the night before, but woke to find the baby not breathing.

The baby’s name and gender were not immediately released

On Wednesday night, the DCFS said it had had prior contact with the family.

