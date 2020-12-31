HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Three children and seven adults were starting the New Year homeless after a fire late Thursday in south suburban Harvey.
Around 4:15 p.m., Harvey firefighters were called to the 15800 block of Lexington Avenue in Harvey and found a house engulfed in flames.
A total of three houses ended up getting damaged by the fast-spreading fire, the City of Harvey said.
Everyone escaped safely and no one was injured. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was notified.
The cause of the fire was under investigation late Thursday, the city said.
