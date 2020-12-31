CHICAGO (CBS)– Three IDOT workers are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the Kennedy Expressway.
The incident took place in a construction zone near Harlem around 1:30 a.m. The impact of the crashed caused the IDOT maintenance vehicle to hit a steel cable barrier.
Police said the woman driving a gray vehicle fled on foot after hitting the IDOT maintenance vehicle with three occupants.
The worker’s suffered non life threatening injuries are expected to recover.
Police said the offending driver has been identified but has not been found. No arrests have been made.
