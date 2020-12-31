CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to bring you advice on looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.
What should you do after the job interview to increase the odds of getting a second interview or landing a job an offer? Is the traditional thank you note dated?
“For those of you who think it doesn’t make a difference, it absolutely does because everybody doesn’t do it,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “So, any opportunity you have during the job search process and interview process to differentiate yourself and to call attention as a great candidate, you need to take that opportunity.”
Alves said to always write a thank you email. Her tips, let them know that the interview has made you even more enthused about the opportunity.
Then reiterate why you would be a great fit, but list no more than three reasons. You can also tell them you are looking forward to their feedback.
“It’s really important to remember at the end of the interview, to ask for the email of the person you are emailing with so that you can send that follow up thank you email,” Alves said.
She said hand-written letters may not reach the employer while working from home, so an email is best.
