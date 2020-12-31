CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago activists is calling for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s resignation.
It comes after her office released City Hall emails about the botched Chicago police raid on Anjanette Young’s home.
Some of those emails showed Lightfoot knew what happened that night in 2019.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the activists accused the mayor of covering up the truth behind Anjanette Young’s case and that trust is completely broken.
They said the release of the emails was the final straw. CBS 2 reported there were 150 pages of emails and documents about the case, including what the mayor was told and when. CBS 2 learned about the emails regarding the case and the CBS 2 Investigators pending story starting circulating on November 11 of last year.
Two weeks ago, the mayor acknowledged she was emailed about Young’s case but didn’t remember the details. In one of the emails, a top aide asked the mayor to check information about the raid.
The mayor responded asking if they could do a quick call about it. Follow up emails indicate that call happened.
Meanwhile, some Chicago pastors are asking for congressional hearings about the case. They plan to meet with U.S. Congressman Danny Davis, privately on Thursday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘Blood Everywhere’: Aggressive Squirrels Terrorizing, Attacking NYC Residents For Weeks
- Friends, Family Believe Transgender Woman Found Shot To Death In East Chatham Was Killed In Hate Crime
- More Than 500 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Thrown Away After Wisconsin Hospital Worker Intentionally Removes Vials From Refrigerator, Hospital Says