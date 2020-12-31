CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago pastors on Thursday said they are one step closer to congressional hearings about wrong raids by Chicago Police, after meeting with U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois).

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, faith leaders said the meeting with Davis went so well and was so productive that he is taking the case to the House Judiciary Committee.

“He was very receptive and he also agreed with us that the national spotlight needs to be on what is happening in Chicago,” said the Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch of the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

However, the faith leaders said the case in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her home during a bad raid, which has prompted national headlines in recent weeks after CBS 2 showed bodycam footage from it, is just the catalyst.

They want the hearings to include the other raids on primarily Black and Latino communities, something CBS 2 has been reporting on for years.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) has already approached the chairman about future congressional hearings, because according to the Rev. Ira Acree of the Greater St. John Bible Church, Rep. Davis agrees Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s apologies are not enough.

“Now our mayor has a cloud over her head with credibility,” Acree said. “We need – and our message to Congressman Davis – we need you and the congressional leaders that we’ve sent to Washington to speak for us and to represent us; to put the tension on the nation on the tale of two cities that exist in Chicago.”

And that’s not all. Faith leaders said Thursday they are holding their own public forum. They want to hear from anyone who has experienced a wrong raid like Young.

The reason, they said, is that congressional hearings can take weeks and they don’t want to lose the momentum of the movement.

The forum is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

