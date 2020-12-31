CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the calm before the storm.
Thursday will be quiet with temperatures near 33 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun.
New Year’s Day will be cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow moving in during the morning hours. The best chance for freezing rain or icing may be from mid-morning to early afternoon.
Some snow may mix in Friday night and Saturday morning.
On Saturday cloudy skies linger as another storm system rolls past the area bringing a chance of light, accumulating snow Saturday night.
By Sunday, mostly sunny skies return.