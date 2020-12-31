DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Kilbourn Avenue, shooting, West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead on New Year’s Eve in the West Lawn neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., the man – age unknown – was on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He had been shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late Thursday, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff