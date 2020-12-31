CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead on New Year’s Eve in the West Lawn neighborhood.
At 7 p.m., the man – age unknown – was on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.
He had been shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of late Thursday, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.
